The Walt Disney Company $DIS Position Increased by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,550 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 32,991 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,349,651 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,093,878,000 after acquiring an additional 273,128 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,196,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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