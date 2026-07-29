The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 253.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $120.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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