The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3,446.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,219 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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