The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,656 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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