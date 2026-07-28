The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861,360 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $275,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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