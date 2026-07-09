The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Article Title

Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Article Title

Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney (DIS) , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Article Title

Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Article Title

Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary questioned Disney’s repeated live-action remake strategy, reinforcing concerns that the company may be over-relying on familiar IP rather than generating fresh theatrical momentum. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.40. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here