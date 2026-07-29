The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728,432 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 84,166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $262,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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