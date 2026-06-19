The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,217 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 153,117 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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