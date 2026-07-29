The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 699,642 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3%

DIS opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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