The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by MSA Advisors LLC

MSA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 56,080 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of MSA Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MSA Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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