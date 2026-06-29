The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,077 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 49,715 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $97,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 94,639 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,374.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,778 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 115,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2%

DIS opened at $98.95 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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