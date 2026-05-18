The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,458 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $725,219,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here