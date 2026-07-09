The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 242,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Walt Disney worth $429,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Article Title

Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Article Title

Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney (DIS) , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Article Title

Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Article Title

Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary questioned Disney’s repeated live-action remake strategy, reinforcing concerns that the company may be over-relying on familiar IP rather than generating fresh theatrical momentum. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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