The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Increased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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