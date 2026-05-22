The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lowered by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820,485 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 264,448 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.61% of Walt Disney worth $1,231,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,487,918,000 after buying an additional 790,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,462,645,000 after purchasing an additional 254,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,448,474,000 after purchasing an additional 515,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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