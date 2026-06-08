The Western Union Company $WU Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report) by 506.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,040 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 991,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.37% of Western Union worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 9,992 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 239,428 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other Western Union news, insider Benjamin Carlton Adams sold 19,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $183,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,166,179.47. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovanni Angelini sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $56,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 311,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,935.24. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE WU opened at $7.48 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.15). Western Union had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $963.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Western Union's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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