Themes Management Co LLC Buys 3,227 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Themes Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.3% of Themes Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 467.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of TER stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.18 and a 52 week high of $487.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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