Themes Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 310,400 Information Services Group, Inc. $III

Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,400 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Themes Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Information Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,546 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,007 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 323.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on III. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Information Services Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Information Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG's core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

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