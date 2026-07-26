Themes Management Co LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Themes Management Co LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 4.4% of Themes Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $489,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $840,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,074 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Boeing by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $858,294,000 after purchasing an additional 942,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 19,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 867,925 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

BA stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.53.

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Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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