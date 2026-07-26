Themes Management Co LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Themes Management Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.9% of Themes Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Diest Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $571,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 80,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.4% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 90,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Melius Research set a $660.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $522.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.69. The firm has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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