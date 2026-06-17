Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Lessened by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,399 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 8.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,147,296 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,244,251,000 after purchasing an additional 846,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $720,576,000 after purchasing an additional 825,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $472.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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