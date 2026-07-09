Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Lifted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,986 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

TMO opened at $510.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.36 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.96 and a 200-day moving average of $516.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $601.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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