Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,226 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.5% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $462,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $465.98 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $476.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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