Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Lifted by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,997 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 533,848 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 7.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $943,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.14.

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $558.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $496.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.27 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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