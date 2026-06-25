Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1,635.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,436 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $91,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after acquiring an additional 62,790 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,101 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $492.38 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $474.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.08 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

View Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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