Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 276.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $605.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $522.38 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $473.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.36 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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