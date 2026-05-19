Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $442.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $616.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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