Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016,260 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 369,238 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.54% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $991,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $577.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $498.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.05. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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