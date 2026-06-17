Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,931 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $174,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $472.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here