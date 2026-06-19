Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,477 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $443,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after buying an additional 718,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,728,129,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9%

TMO opened at $465.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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