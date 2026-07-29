Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,436 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $7,505,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $577.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $498.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.27 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $617.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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