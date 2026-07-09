Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,172 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 45,986 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $510.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.36 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $601.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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