Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2,183.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,270,643 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $770,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,633,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,630 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $465.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $477.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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