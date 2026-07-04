Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,772 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,406,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,706 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $770,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $522.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.36 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $605.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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