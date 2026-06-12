Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147,296 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 846,111 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.57% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,244,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $475.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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