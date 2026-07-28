Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,753 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.1% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $131,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $7,505,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $617.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.34 and a 200 day moving average of $512.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.27 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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