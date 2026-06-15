Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Decreased by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $7,505,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.14 and a 200-day moving average of $527.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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