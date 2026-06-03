Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 372,858 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 372,858 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Ondas were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 109.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ondas by 1,325.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 3,558,617.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,056 shares of the company's stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $19,517,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ondas

In related news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. The trade was a 39.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ondas Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.50 and a beta of 2.60. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 247.85%. Analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONDS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ondas from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONDS

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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