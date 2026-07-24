Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,756 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 397,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Thomson Reuters worth $142,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the company's stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,955 shares of the company's stock worth $47,673,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the company's stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 469.2% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the company's stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.93%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $185.74 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $85.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $138.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

Further Reading

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