Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,968 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 122,625 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Thomson Reuters worth $40,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,011.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts: Sign Up

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $206.45.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a $138.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $85.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thomson Reuters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thomson Reuters wasn't on the list.

While Thomson Reuters currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here