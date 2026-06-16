Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 257,143 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869,033 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 257,143 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $221,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,970. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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