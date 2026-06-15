Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,652 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Sony were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 748.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Sony by 4,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sony
Sony Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of SONY opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of -102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.
Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $32.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Sony
Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted strong demand for Sony-branded audio products, including heavy discounts on WH-CH720N and WH-1000XM6 headphones and all-time-low pricing on LinkBuds Clip earbuds. These stories can help keep Sony’s consumer electronics brand visible ahead of Prime Day and may support sales momentum. Sony WH-CH720N headphones drop to half price ahead of Prime Day
- Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary said the market may be overlooking Sony’s bigger picture, pointing to improving valuation, disciplined capital allocation, and possible upside from Gaming and Pictures, including potential benefits from GTA 6 and major film releases. Sony: The Market Is Missing The Bigger Picture
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Sony’s 2026 TV and home-theater lineup and a new direct-connect audio feature for older premium TVs reinforces product innovation in the TV/home entertainment segment, which could help sentiment around the hardware business. A guide to Sony’s 2026 TVs and home theater lineup
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles about Spider-Man, Destiny 2, and Bungie kept Sony’s entertainment and gaming brands in the news, but most were commentary or consumer-interest pieces rather than direct business updates. One report noted Bungie was “very close” to shutting down before Sony’s acquisition, which mainly underscores the strategic importance of the deal rather than changing near-term fundamentals. Ex-Destiny 2 dev says Bungie was "very close to shutting its doors" before Sony acquired it
- Negative Sentiment: Some gaming headlines, including a PS5 title being delisted and continued chatter around Bungie, may remind investors that Sony’s gaming division still faces execution and content-management challenges. Sony's PS5 Follow-Up to Beloved PS2 Game Suddenly Delisted
Insider Buying and Selling at Sony
In other Sony news, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $395,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,973.33. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 661,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,959,115.15. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.
About Sony
(Free Report
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Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.
Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.
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