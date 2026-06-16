Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,051 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

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AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.90. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $40,577.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,993,929.81. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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