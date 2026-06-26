Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 12,408 Shares of Moody's Corporation $MCO

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its holdings in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Moody's accounts for 0.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC's holdings in Moody's were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody's during the second quarter worth $25,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Moody's in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Moody's in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 target price on Moody's in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moody's

Moody's Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of MCO opened at $438.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.83 and a 200 day moving average of $466.83. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Moody's Corporation has a 52-week low of $402.28 and a 52-week high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

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