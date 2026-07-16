Three Seasons Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,468 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,468 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $209.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.43. The stock has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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