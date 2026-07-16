Three Seasons Wealth LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Three Seasons Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises approximately 0.9% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,104 shares of the company's stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $342.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $383.44 and its 200-day moving average is $326.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here