Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 98,687 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 663.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,562 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 98,687 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $69,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after buying an additional 798,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $572,351,000 after buying an additional 311,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,203,592,000 after buying an additional 244,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $318,052,000 after buying an additional 198,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,494 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,211,000 after buying an additional 111,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $914.03 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.68 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $802.92 and a 200 day moving average of $721.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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