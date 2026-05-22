Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:WPC opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The business had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore set a $74.00 price objective on W.P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.20.

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About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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