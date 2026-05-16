Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790,518 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 351,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.59% of ADMA Biologics worth $69,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 373.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.7%

ADMA stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 466,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This represents a 2.49% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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