Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 492.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.39% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts: Sign Up

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 150,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $16,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,532,304 shares in the company, valued at $163,588,775.04. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $903,955.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,920,157.20. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,891 shares of company stock valued at $28,969,086. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LeMaitre Vascular, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LeMaitre Vascular wasn't on the list.

While LeMaitre Vascular currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here